Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:02 PM
Govt safety net allowances to reach recipients thru bKash

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Allowances from the Ministry of Social Welfare under the Social Safety Net Programme of the government will now easily reach the beneficiaries through bKash by G2P (Government to Person) system.
Around 2 million beneficiaries in 24 districts across the country will get Old Age Allowance, Allowances for the Widowed, Deserted and Destitute Women, Allowances for the Financially Insolvent Disabled and Stipend for Disabled Students under the Social Safety Net Programme.
Recently, bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider signed an agreement with the Ministry of Social Welfare to facilitate the beneficiaries, says a press release.
Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Minister for Social Welfare was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony held at the conference room of the ministry. Mohammad Zainul Bari, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare was also present on the occasion.
Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash and Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash were present at the event.
This allowance was introduced by the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the rate of BDT 100 per person in fiscal year 1997-98. The present government has gradually increased the per capita allowance to BDT 500 in the fiscal year 2016-2017. However, people with disabilities get allowance of BDT 750 each.
These marginalized people who get social safety net allowances can easily cash out the money through bKash at any part of the country without any additional cost.
Prior to this, allowances were distributed among the beneficiaries under pilot project through G2P system. bKash, the country's largest MFS provider has been able to successfully distribute allowances in this pilot project.
Following the successful experience of distributing stipends at secondary level, bKash will disburse these allowances efficiently.
The use of technology in the distribution of allowances will play a vital role in ensuring transparency, speed and security. Since 2016, bKash has successfully handed over financial aid of various government projects to more than 7 million beneficiaries.


