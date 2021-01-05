Grameenphone wins Most Loved Brand Award

Grameenphone (GP) has achieved the Best Brand Award for 'The Most Loved Brand of 2020' under the category of Mobile Phone Service Provider.

The recognition was presented to the company by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at the 12th edition of the 'Best Brand Award' highlighting the continued trust of the customers, says a press release.

The winners were decided by surveying 7,600 consumers nationwide conducted by Nielsen Bangladesh, which also included self-administered reviews.

"The entire team of Grameenphone is thankful to our customers and partners. It gives us more responsibility to serve our customer with more enthusiasm.

"Year 2020 had been a very different year for all of us with never seen before challenges and uncertainties. During this time our entire team was passionately committed to deliver our customers what mattered most to them - seamless connectivity.

"We have tried to bring numerous initiatives along with our partners to support the customers and the people of Bangladesh to fight this unprecedented crisis. I would also show my gratitude to all our network partners, distributors, their field forces and the retailer network who kept their operations running to provide services to our valued customers," the press release quoted GP CMO Sajjad Hasib as saying on this occasion,

The BBF, commencing in 2008, has recognized 105 brands in 37 categories this year.













