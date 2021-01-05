Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices touch multi-month highs

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Oil prices touch multi-month highs

Oil prices touch multi-month highs

LONDON, Jan 4: Oil prices touched multi-month highs on Monday on expectations OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February and on hopes that coronavirus vaccines may help curb the spread of the virus and drive a strong economic rebound in the new year.
Prices rose in line with broader financial markets with Brent crude futures reaching $53.33 a barrel, the highest since March 2020. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude touched $49.83 a barrel, the highest since February 2020.
March Brent crude futures were at $52.41 a barrel, up 61 cents, or 1.2%, by 0944 GMT and February WTI crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.7%, to $48.87 a barrel.
"Price action today suggests that the market is assuming that OPEC+ keeps the level of cuts unchanged for the upcoming month," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson.
OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Monday. Most OPEC+ experts voiced opposition to increasing oil output from February when they met on Sunday, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.
In December, OPEC+ decided to increase production by 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from January as part of a 2 million bpd gradual rise this year but some members have questioned the need for a further boost due to spreading coronavirus infections.
"The start of the new year is presenting challenges to the OPEC+ group, as the balance of risks to oil demand recovery has changed," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian said.
"The OPEC+ producer group may have to re-schedule and delay further tapering of voluntary supply cuts in view of latest COVID developments," he added.
Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, said on Sunday that the group saw plenty of downside demand risks in the first half of 2021.
Kuwait's oil minister also said on Monday that he expected a gradual recovery in oil demand, particularly in the second half of 2021, as many countries around the world start to distribute coronavirus vaccines.
Britain began vaccinating its population with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Monday.
Weaker dollar and strong manufacturing activities in Asia also supported oil prices.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft