Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian shares at record highs as country approves C-19 vaccines

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Indian shares at record highs as country approves C-19 vaccines

Indian shares at record highs as country approves C-19 vaccines

BENGALURU, Jan 4: Indian shares notched record closing highs on Monday for a second straight session of the new year, as investor sentiment lifted after the country gave emergency use approvals to two coronavirus vaccines over the weekend.
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.82% at 14,132.90, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.64% to 48,176.80, marking its first close above the 48,000 level.
India, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, on Sunday approved for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines - one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.
The country is expected to start a massive immunisation program within a week. Serum Institute of India, the local maker of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, intends to meet the nation's demand first before exporting its vaccine.
Separately, a private survey on Monday showed India's factory sector activity strengthened in December, as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index closed 2.67% higher, with heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services being the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.
Rail coach and mining equipment maker BEML ended up 3.2%. The government has invited initial bids from private firms for a 26% stake in the company.
Jindal Steel and Power gained 6.5% after the company reported an increase in production and sales for December and the third quarter.
Marico closed 2.7% higher after the beauty and wellness product maker said its India business saw double-digit volume growth in the third quarter, and that it was maintaining an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.
Global markets hit record highs on hopes that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will eventually help revive the global economy.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft