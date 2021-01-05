Stocks continue to rise amid volatility

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Monday as investors were active in buying shares amid volatility.

After a big jump in the first session the year, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 33.36 points or 0.59 per cent to 5,652, the highest since March 14, 2019, when DSEX was 5,655.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 12.82 points to 2,091. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 1.64 points to 1,297 at the close of the trading.

The total market-cap of DSE surged to Tk 4,687 billion, hitting a fresh all-time high on Monday. The trade volume on the bourse also recorded an all-time high as trading volume stood at more than 741.76 million shares and mutual fund units, breaking the previous high of 703.42 million recorded on January 23, 2017.

Turnover on the DES rose to Tk 21.93 billion, further up by 14 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 19.25 billion.

It was also the highest turnover in six months since June 28, 2019, when turnover totalled Tk 25.43 billion, thanks to block transaction of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh.

After the previous day's biggest-single day spike in 12 months riding on news of the approval of Covid-19 vaccine in India which faded away to some extent in the mid-session.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 157 closed green, 142 in the red and 63 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 107 points to settle at 16,372 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 60 points to close at 9,871.

Of the issues traded, 147 advanced, 104 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 43.19 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 815 million.







