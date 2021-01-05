Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise amid volatility

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Monday as investors were active in buying shares amid volatility.
After a big jump in the first session the year, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 33.36 points or 0.59 per cent to 5,652, the highest since March 14, 2019, when DSEX was 5,655.
The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 12.82 points to 2,091. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 1.64 points to 1,297 at the close of the trading.
The total market-cap of DSE surged to Tk 4,687 billion, hitting a fresh all-time high on Monday. The trade volume on the bourse also recorded an all-time high as trading volume stood at more than 741.76 million shares and mutual fund units, breaking the previous high of 703.42 million recorded on January 23, 2017.
Turnover on the DES rose to Tk 21.93 billion, further up by 14 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 19.25 billion.
It was also the highest turnover in six months since June 28, 2019, when turnover totalled Tk 25.43 billion, thanks to block transaction of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh.
After the previous day's biggest-single day spike in 12 months riding on news of the approval of Covid-19 vaccine in India which faded away to some extent in the mid-session.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 157 closed green, 142 in the red and 63 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 107 points to settle at 16,372 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 60 points to close at 9,871.
Of the issues traded, 147 advanced, 104 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 43.19 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 815 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft