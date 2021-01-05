

Major Gen Nazrul Islam assumes top BEPZA post

Before joining BEPZA, Major General Nazrul was General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry Division at Rangpur Cantonment, says a press release.

Prior to that, he served as the Area Commander of Logistics at Dhaka Cantonment. He also commanded one Artillery Brigade at Cumilla Cantonment.

In his adorned service life, Major General Nazrul has served in Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Armed Forces Division and Military Secretariat (MS) Branch in Army Headquarters.

His Military career spanned over command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded three Artillery units. Moreover, he has served at the UN mission in Sierra Leone and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Major General Nazrul Islam has been awarded with prestigious Sena Parodorshita Padak (SPP) for his dynamic leadership in 2020.























