

Scientific method mooted for tea plantation in northern districts

It will enhance production of the cash crop and entrepreneurs will be able to reap more income and profits, they said.

"Use of scientific methods can boost tea farming in the northern region," said Senior Scientific Officer (Entomology) of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) and its Project Director for Northern region, said tea farming specialist Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun.

He said this on a day-long session on 'Plucking, pruning and pests' management in tea plantation. BTB arranged the event at Paria village in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon, said a press release on Monday.

The BTB workshop aimed at advising new tea growers how to expand small-scale tea cultivation under its 'Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project.

It shared information how to reach latest scientific methods, technologies and tea related services to farmers' doorsteps.

A total of 65 small-scale tea growers of different villages in Baliadangi upazila of the district participated in the event. It also included field visits of tea plantation specialists and tea-growers.

Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun and Assistant Farm Superintendent at Panchagarh Regional Office of BTB, In-charge Officer for Thakurgaon district Mohammad Sayedul Haque conducted the event as resource persons.

They discussed the application technologies in plantation of tea samplings, plucking of green tea leaves, fertilisation and pruning in tea plantations in the workshop.

They also discussed management of tea nursery, soil and fertilisers, scientific methods of tea cultivation, tea insects and diseases control and pruning weeds from tea plantation.

"The plain land on the Kartoa Valley comprising five sub-Himalayan districts of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat is highly fertile and climatic condition is favourable for tea cultivation," Shameem said.

He called upon farmers for expanding small-scale tea cultivation, as well as promoting organic tea farming, on plain land of the Kartoa Valley to earn higher profits than many other crops for achieving faster economic development.

"Expanded tea cultivation in small-scale on plain lands in the valley has already unveiled a new horizon of success for tea farming. Its potentials are huge, he said.























