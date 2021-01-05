Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD world’s third largest apple importer

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has become the third largest importer of apples in the world, due to a rising purchasing capacity and a growing health consciousness in the nation.
It imported 271,000 tonnes of apples in fiscal year 2019-20, the third highest worldwide following Russia and the EU, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Mexico and Egypt are the fourth and fifth countries after Bangladesh, which consumes 5 per cent of the global imports of 5.94 mln tonnes, the report shows.
Consumers were shy about the quality fruits until 2016, fearing the adulteration of a toxic chemical known as formalin. The fears eased though after the government said there was no formalin in fruits and vegetables
Bangladesh has been trying to grow apples for the last several years. However, it is yet to become successful in producing the high-quality fruits owing to a high temperature and short winter, said an official of the Department of Agricultural Extension.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft