BD world’s third largest apple importer

Bangladesh has become the third largest importer of apples in the world, due to a rising purchasing capacity and a growing health consciousness in the nation.

It imported 271,000 tonnes of apples in fiscal year 2019-20, the third highest worldwide following Russia and the EU, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Mexico and Egypt are the fourth and fifth countries after Bangladesh, which consumes 5 per cent of the global imports of 5.94 mln tonnes, the report shows.

Consumers were shy about the quality fruits until 2016, fearing the adulteration of a toxic chemical known as formalin. The fears eased though after the government said there was no formalin in fruits and vegetables

Bangladesh has been trying to grow apples for the last several years. However, it is yet to become successful in producing the high-quality fruits owing to a high temperature and short winter, said an official of the Department of Agricultural Extension.













