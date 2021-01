The remittance inflow into the country jumped up by 19 percent to $21.74 billion in 2020 from $18.33 billion in the previous calendar year, according to the finance ministry's latest statistics.

However, the money sent home by Bangladeshis working abroad amounted to $2.05 billion in December 2020, down by $27.52 million in the previous month.

In November last, the remittances stood at $2.08 billion. It was $1.69 billion in December 2019.