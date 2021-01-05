Cement producers seek extension to loan moratorium

Cement makers in Bangladesh have pleaded for a loan moratorium until the end of June 2021. If extended, the industry, as well as the economy, could strongly recover from the pandemic's fallout, said a recent letter from the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) to the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The request to extend the ongoing moratorium period on the payment of loan instalments by another six months would cushion the cement producers as they fight the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"Global economies are passing through recession due to the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic and Bangladesh's economy is also hit hard. But we do not know when it will be over," said the letter signed by BCMA President MD Alamgir Kabir.

The BB had previously introduced a loan moratorium facility for borrowers to save them from becoming defaulters due to non-payment of instalments. The ongoing moratorium facility, which is set to expire on 31 December helped the sector to turnaround.

"The sector is trying to bounce back but the facility will expire later this year. In the given context and considering the present status of the economy and trade, we are urging for an extension of the facility until June 2021. If extended, the industry, as well as the economy, could strongly recover from the pandemic's fallout, said the letter dated 22 December. According to local industry data, the sector witnessed a decline of 13 per cent between January and May 2020.

The long-awaited Padma Bridge is nearing its completion after the final span of the 'dream bridge' was installed almost six years after the construction work began in Bangladesh.

The bridge's construction and five other megaprojects have stimulated growth in the country's construction and cement industry.

The Director of Brand Marketing of Abdul Khair Group, Naushad Chowdhury, and the Director of Operations of Shah Cement Industries Ltd, Hafiz Sikander, have announced that the Shah Cement brand has been a proud partner in shaping these projects, which include the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, Padma Bridge, the grain silo at Mongla Port, Matarbari Power plant and the Akhter Uz Zaman Flyover.







