Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cement producers seek extension to loan moratorium

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Cement makers in Bangladesh have pleaded for a loan moratorium until the end of June 2021. If extended, the industry, as well as the economy, could strongly recover from the pandemic's fallout, said a recent letter from the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) to the Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The request to extend the ongoing moratorium period on the payment of loan instalments by another six months would cushion the cement producers as they fight the economic fallout of the pandemic.
"Global economies are passing through recession due to the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic and Bangladesh's economy is also hit hard. But we do not know when it will be over," said the letter signed by BCMA President MD Alamgir Kabir.
The BB had previously introduced a loan moratorium facility for borrowers to save them from becoming defaulters due to non-payment of instalments. The ongoing moratorium facility, which is set to expire on 31 December helped the sector to turnaround.
"The sector is trying to bounce back but the facility will expire later this year. In the given context and considering the present status of the economy and trade, we are urging for an extension of the facility until June 2021. If extended, the industry, as well as the economy, could strongly recover from the pandemic's fallout, said the letter dated 22 December. According to local industry data, the sector witnessed a decline of 13 per cent between January and May 2020.
The long-awaited Padma Bridge is nearing its completion after the final span of the 'dream bridge' was installed almost six years after the construction work began in Bangladesh.
The bridge's construction and five other megaprojects have stimulated growth in the country's construction and cement industry.  
The Director of Brand Marketing of Abdul Khair Group, Naushad Chowdhury, and the Director of Operations of Shah Cement Industries Ltd, Hafiz Sikander, have announced that the Shah Cement brand has been a proud partner in shaping these projects, which include the  Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, Padma Bridge, the grain silo at Mongla Port, Matarbari Power plant and the Akhter Uz Zaman Flyover.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft