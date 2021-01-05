





ECNEC likely to pass Tk 1.58 billion project today to save Sundarban

It is learnt that 'Protection of the Sundarbans Project' is going to be approved without any feasibility study. It raises many questions about various work components and the overall project cost.

Insiders said lack of a study leaves room for wrong prioritization of project component and misuse of funds. It is not clear why the feasibility study has not been commissioned and how the concerned authorities are going to clear it.

An official said, "I can't say anything about it. I am currently in Bandarban. 'He suggested talking to the concerned head of the department. Head of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions department Matiur Rahman said, "It may not be always necessary to run feasibility study of all projects. I don't remember the issues completely," he said.

The project implementing agency's chief conservator of forest Amir Hossain Chowdhury was not available over phone to know his opinion.

This is a project of the Department of Forests under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. It has been screened by the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Wing of the planning commission.

Its implement starts from July 2020 to June 2024. This information has been known from the sources of the Planning Commission. It will be implemented in 39 upazilas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur and Barguna districts.

One of the four objectives of the project is to automatically extend the conventional permits and identity cards of 30,000 people collecting resources from the Sundarbans and making their livelihood.

The Forest Department forwarding said previously Sundarbans management was limited to collecting revenue from the forest and extracting trees in a controlled manner. The new project has laid emphasis on overall socio-economic development forest resource management.

More than 3 million people are directly and indirectly dependent on this forest. Local people directly extract natural resources like fish, honey, wax, timber, medicinal plants etc but excessive and uncontrolled use of the resources is increasingly becoming a threat to the ecological balance of the Sundarbans.

The Department of Forests further said, 'It is possible to maintain the world biggest forest's ecological balance and conserve its biodiversity by engaging people living in the adjacent areas to its protection. It needs scientific management and monitoring.

The project components further include construction, repair and maintenance of office buildings, residential buildings, barracks, wooden jetties, platoons, gangways and other facilities. Develop computer software and GPS based tracking facilities.

Smart patrolling through remote sensing and GIS applications also makes part of the project.



















The planning commission is processing a Tk1.58 billion to protect the Sundarbans and it is likely to be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today for approval.It is learnt that 'Protection of the Sundarbans Project' is going to be approved without any feasibility study. It raises many questions about various work components and the overall project cost.Insiders said lack of a study leaves room for wrong prioritization of project component and misuse of funds. It is not clear why the feasibility study has not been commissioned and how the concerned authorities are going to clear it.An official said, "I can't say anything about it. I am currently in Bandarban. 'He suggested talking to the concerned head of the department. Head of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions department Matiur Rahman said, "It may not be always necessary to run feasibility study of all projects. I don't remember the issues completely," he said.The project implementing agency's chief conservator of forest Amir Hossain Chowdhury was not available over phone to know his opinion.This is a project of the Department of Forests under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. It has been screened by the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Wing of the planning commission.Its implement starts from July 2020 to June 2024. This information has been known from the sources of the Planning Commission. It will be implemented in 39 upazilas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur and Barguna districts.One of the four objectives of the project is to automatically extend the conventional permits and identity cards of 30,000 people collecting resources from the Sundarbans and making their livelihood.The Forest Department forwarding said previously Sundarbans management was limited to collecting revenue from the forest and extracting trees in a controlled manner. The new project has laid emphasis on overall socio-economic development forest resource management.More than 3 million people are directly and indirectly dependent on this forest. Local people directly extract natural resources like fish, honey, wax, timber, medicinal plants etc but excessive and uncontrolled use of the resources is increasingly becoming a threat to the ecological balance of the Sundarbans.The Department of Forests further said, 'It is possible to maintain the world biggest forest's ecological balance and conserve its biodiversity by engaging people living in the adjacent areas to its protection. It needs scientific management and monitoring.The project components further include construction, repair and maintenance of office buildings, residential buildings, barracks, wooden jetties, platoons, gangways and other facilities. Develop computer software and GPS based tracking facilities.Smart patrolling through remote sensing and GIS applications also makes part of the project.