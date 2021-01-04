Noakhali  rape accused gets bail

The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted bail to Moazzem Hossain Sohag, a union member and also an accused in a case filed over gang-rape and torture of a woman in Noakhali's Begumganj in September last year.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after hearing on a bail petition filed by the accused Moazzam Hossain alias 'Sohag Member'.

Advocate Md Oziullah argued for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state during the hearing in the court.

Moazzem's lawyer Md Oziullah said the HC granted bail to his client as he had been in Noakhali jail for three months although the maximum punishment for his alleged offence is six months' imprisonment.

On December 15, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge-sheet before the court against 14 persons in the case.

The accused are -Delwar Hossain, Jamal Uddin, Noor Hossain Badal, Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali, Shamsuddin Sumon, Israfil Hossain Miah, Mainuddin Saju, Noor Hossain Russel, Anwar Hossain Sohag, Abdur Rob Chowdhury, Mostafizur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman and Moazzem Hossain Sohag.

On October 20, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) informed the HC that it had removed the torture video of the housewife from social media.

The gang-rape and torture happened at Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union on September 2 last year. A video footage of the incident went viral on social media in the first week of October the same year.

As per the investigation report, members of 'Delwar Bahini', a local group of miscreants, regularly used to rape the house wife. Besides, both local administration and law enforcing agencies had shown negligence in this matter.

According to the investigation report, the victim's husband was also involved in this incident.