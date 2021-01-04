Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Noakhali  rape accused gets bail

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted bail to Moazzem Hossain Sohag, a union member and also an accused in a case filed over gang-rape and torture of a woman in Noakhali's Begumganj in September last year.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and    Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after hearing on a bail petition filed by the accused Moazzam Hossain alias 'Sohag Member'.
Advocate Md Oziullah argued for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state during the hearing in the court.
Moazzem's lawyer Md Oziullah said the HC granted bail to his client as he had been in Noakhali jail for three months although the maximum punishment for his alleged offence is six months' imprisonment.
On December 15, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge-sheet before the court against 14 persons in the case.
The accused are -Delwar Hossain, Jamal Uddin, Noor Hossain Badal, Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali, Shamsuddin Sumon, Israfil Hossain Miah, Mainuddin Saju, Noor Hossain Russel, Anwar Hossain Sohag, Abdur Rob Chowdhury, Mostafizur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman and Moazzem Hossain Sohag.
On October 20, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) informed the HC that it had removed the torture video of the housewife from social media.
The gang-rape and torture happened at Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union on September 2 last year. A video footage of the incident went viral on social media in the first week of October the same year.
As per the investigation report, members of 'Delwar Bahini', a local group of miscreants, regularly used to rape the house wife. Besides, both local administration and law enforcing agencies had shown negligence in this matter.
According to the investigation report, the victim's husband was also involved in this incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noakhali  rape accused gets bail
7 killed in M’singh road accident
Syed Ashraf’s  death anniv observed
BNP protestprogrammes on Jan 7, 10
Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus
SC lifts HC ban on English medium school fees
Biman to resume flights to KSA from Jan 6
AL wants to see BCL more organized


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft