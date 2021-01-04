7 killed in M’singh road accident

MYMENSINGH, Jan 3: Six members of a family including a new-born baby and the driver of a CNG-run auto rickshaw were killed in a road accident at Gaachtola area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Road in Tarakanda upazila here at noon on Sunday. The victims were identified

as Maulana Faruq Ahmed, 35, his wife Masuma Khatun, 25, their five-day old male baby, Faruq's elder brother Nizam Uddin, 45, younger sister Julekha Khatun, 22, sister-in-law Joshna Begum, 40, and CNG driver Rakibul Hasan, 29.

Maulana Faruq hailed from Fechualengi village in Purbadhala upazila of Netrakona while Rakibul, from Char Laxmipur village in Mymensingh sadar upazila, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Tarakanda Police Station Md Abul Khayer, quoting the local people, said the accident took place when a Mymensingh- bound bus from Netrakona collided head on with the CNG-run auto rickshaw, killing seven persons on the spot around 1:00pm.

The CNG-run autorickshaw from Mymensingh was bound for Purbadhala upazila in Netrakona, said the OC.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and handed over those to the family members this afternoon, said the OC.

Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.







