Monday, 4 January, 2021, 6:01 AM
Price Hike of Essentials

BNP protestprogrammes on Jan 7, 10

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Sunday announced a two-day programme in protest against the unusual rise in the prices of daily essentials, and demanding the resignation of the Commerce Minister and the Election Commission.
As part of the programmes, the party will arrange human chains at every Upazilas across the country on January 7 pushing the party's demand for the resignation of the Commerce Minister for his failure to control the market.
Besides, BNP leaders and activists will form human chains in all the metropolitan cities and municipalities all over the country on January 10, demanding the resignation of the Election Commission (EC) for its failure to ensure fair and credible voting.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.
He said their party's standing committee worked out the action programmes at their virtual meeting on Saturday.
"The prices of all the essentials have increased abnormally. The prices of rice, pulses and vegetables have gone up. It's now going beyond the purchasing capacity of common people. That's why, we'll form human chains at the thana levels on January 7 to register our protests against the unusual hike in the prices of the essentials," the BNP leader said.
He said their party thinks the Commerce Minister should resign shouldering the responsibility for his failure to control the surging prices.
About the municipal polls, Fakhrul said the EC could not ensure proper election atmosphere and fair balloting due to its indifference and biased role.
"This Election Commission has no competence to hold a fair and neutral election by using both the ballot and the EVM. We think this Commission has completely failed to conduct fair elections. All commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner, should resign without delay for the sake of credible voting," he said.
The BNP leader said their party has decided to form human chains in all the municipalities and the metropolis on January 10 with a demand for the resignation of the Election Commission.
Expressing concern over the rise in commodity prices, Fakhrul said rice prices have long been on the rise. "The rice prices may go up further as its production has declined this season in the country."
Referring to media reports on seven lakh fake cards of recipients of rice at Tk 10 per kg, he said the ruling party party-backed unscrupulous people are purchasing per kg of rice at Tk 10 from the government and selling that in the market at Tk 70.    -UNB


