SC lifts HC ban on English medium school fees

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order that delivered 16 directives for the English Medium Schools across the country.

A four-judge virtual bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain stayed 16 but one directive after hearing an application filed by Green Dale International School's Principal seeking permission to appeal against the HC verdict.

The only directive that the Appellate Division upheld is the directive to the managing committee of the schools to make student celebrate the cultural heritage of Bengali nation, in particular, the heritage that people got through the literature as provided by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam in addition to the observation of important days like International Mother Language Day, Independence Day and Victory Day.

The upheld directive also required the English medium schools to take special measures to educate the students the history of Bangladesh as well as the history of language movement and the contribution of country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other renowned freedom fighters.

Lawyer Asaduzzaman argued for the petitioner along with lawyer Anisul Hassan.

On May 25 in 2017, the HC issued 17 directives, including setting up of the governing body for recruiting teachers and employees and tuition fees and others charges and prohibiting the collection of fees in the names of session fee, readmission fee and academic fee.

The Appellate Division also allowed the appellant to appeal against the HC verdict.

Supreme Court lawyer Fatema S Chowdhury filed the writ petition as public interest litigation challenging the legality of the English medium schools realising additional fees in the name of session fee and readmission fee.











