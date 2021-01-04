Biman to resume flights to KSA from Jan 6

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday announced to resume its flights to Saudi Arabia from January 6.

The national flag carrier made the decision following Saudi Arabia's decision to lift suspension on all international flights to and from the Kingdom, placed due to a new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK.

Biman has requested its passengers of the cancelled flights to contact nearby Biman sales office as per the schedule given on the Biman website.

Seats will be allocated on a priority basis subject to vacancies on the flight.

Biman MD and CEO M Mokabbir Hossain said Biman operates 14 weekly flights -- four each to Riyadh and Jeddah, and three to Dammam.

More than 5,200 passengers, most of whom are expatriate workers, couldn't return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia due to the two-week long suspension of flight, he also added. -Agencies





