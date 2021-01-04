AL wants to see BCL more organized

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), is set to celebrate its 73rd founding day through different programmes from today (Monday). Marking the day AL wants to see Chhatra League organizationally more strong and devoted to the countrymen in line with its historic commitments.

AL expressed satisfaction with BCL activities during the Covid-19 pandemic and Boro paddy harvesting period. Specially, BCL leaders and activists stood by the poor and destitute people during the government announced general holidays for the Covid-19.

While talking to the Daily Observer, AL leaders congratulated Chhatra League for their distribution of Corona protective equipments among the low income people.

The activities of BCL leader Tanbir Hasan Shaikat has got international recognition. United Nation (UN) declared him as 'Real Life Hero' for his 121days cooked food support among the thousands of floating people in Dhaka city. Besides, BCL leaders provided oxygen cylinders and telemedicine service to the country people with free of cost.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also responsible leader for monitoring BCL from AL, told to Daily Observer, "The Chhatra League of 2021 will be the Chhatra League of reputation, dignity and tradition. They have to work to make politics more students and people oriented."

Nasim suggested BCL to be more careful about internal discipline. He said, "The incumbent president Al Nahean Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee are discharging their responsibilities well. They have brought back discipline within the team."

The AL leader called upon the BCL leaders and activists to strengthen its organizational base in the coming days.

The largest student organization having glorious history of struggle and success, BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a view to attaining the country's independence.

Chhatra League central leaders greeted all on the occasion of the organization's 73rd founding anniversary.

Marking the anniversary, the organization has taken a three-day programme of celebration following health guidelines due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The day's programmes will include hoisting of national and party flags at party offices at 7:30am, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32, Dhanmondi at 8:00am, cutting of cake at 9:00am at Dhaka University Curzon Hall.

Later, a discussion will be held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium at 3:30pm while Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina is expected to address the discussion as chief guest through a videoconferencing.

On January 6 at 11:00am winter clothes and healthcare materials will be distributed among the destitute in front of Swoparjito Swadhinata Sculpture adjacent to TSC of Dhaka University.

A voluntary blood donation campaign will be held on January 8 at 11:00am at Battola besides Aparajeyo Bangla in Dhaka University.

Chhatra League has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. This organization attained victory in all struggles in exchange of great sacrifices.

Chhatra League played pioneering roles in the language movement in 1952, in the victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, anti-Ayub movement in 1958, education movement in 1962, six-point movement in 1966, mass upsurge in 1969, elections in 1970, the great Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 changeover, student movement in 1983 and anti-autocratic movement in 1990.











