BB mulls extension of loan repayment pause

Bangladesh Bank is considering further extension of loan repayment pause amid coronavirus pandemic that has battered the country's overall economy.

The latest extension expired on December 31 in the just concluded year under which any borrower would not be treated as loan defaulters.

When talking to the Daily Observer a senior Bangladesh Bank (BB) official in the Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) said, "We are collecting information from the banks on loan repayment and we will asses it."

He said as export declined and there is second wave of coronavirus infection so it is likely that the time will be extended.

The BB official said, "We have already directed banks to provide their loan repayment data and it will be collected within the next few days."

Md Khorshed Alam, former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said as the normalcy is yet to be restored and many businessmen are not in a position to repay their loans so the pause period should be further extended.

He said though some are capable of repaying their loans as even during the pandemic they could do good business. He said many received stimulus packages and many did not. So, the government should be specific on repayment time pause of loans case wise.

Abdus Salam Murshedy member of the parliament and president Bangladesh Exporters' Association said some more time should be provided. He said despite a pause many are yet to recover their business losses.

Once the repayment pause is extended then they will get some time as well as the banks will be benefitted that they will not be in pressure to make their clients defaulters.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director, Mutual Trust Bank said the year 2021 will be very unpredictable for bank business. Borrowers were given payment pause for a year, which may be extended.

He said borrowers are already lobbying for further extension at a situation when the banks are already in trouble with higher provisioning requirements.

He said further extension of repayment period will create additional problems for banks as they will not have enough money to do business.

"We have some good fundamentals like strong remittance, surplus current account balance and good improvement in the balance of payment, but all those good indicators result from a decline in imports," he said.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director, City Bank Ltd said the banking sector is in a challenging situation due to prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "We are dependent on export of readymade garments. Moreover, Bangladeshi taka is in strong position against US dollar now. The RMG sector may lose competitiveness with this strong position of taka."

The most challenging factor is to manage performing loans which has already stood at Tk 944.40 billion as of September of 2020, he said and added to manage profit margin is also another big challenge.





