Monday, 4 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
27 more die of corona, 835 people affected

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 27 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday taking the death toll from the virus to 7,626.
As many as 835 people also tested positive for Covid-19 putting the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 516,019.
Besides, 978 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 460,598 with an 89.26 percent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 10,925 samples were tested in 180 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,260,327 samples have been tested in the country so far.
In the meantime, the latest day's infection rate was 7.64 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.83 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
Among the deceased of Sunday,     16 were men and 11 were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country.
Of the dead, 15 were from Dhaka, four from Rajshahi, one from Khulna, three from Rangpur and two each from Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Among the total 7,626 deaths, 4,192 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,414 in Chattogram Division, 438 in Rajshahi Division, 534 in Khulna Division, 238 in Barishal Division, 293 in Sylhet Division, 346 in Rangpur Division and 171 in Mymensingh Division.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 5,797 of the total deceased were men and 1,829 were women.
However, 1,844,920 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 85,040,066 confirmed cases in 212 countries according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.


