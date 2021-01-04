Video
UN Resolution On Myanmar

BD not displeased with countries which did not  vote in favour: FM

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that they bear no displeasure against the countries which abstained from voting in the UN resolution and voted against the move and termed it a 'strategic' decision, however, Bangladesh wants to start the repatriation process soon.
"It's a strategic decision. We're happy with the results," he told a media briefing at his office yesterday, adding that a total of 132 countries, not 130 as reported in the media, voted in favour of the resolution which is a success for Bangladesh. Momen     discussed various issues related to Rohingya repatriation.
The Foreign Minister told the media that he wrote to his counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar on January 1 to start the repatriation talks as soon as possible.
"I've conveyed to my counterpart in Myanmar that we want the process to start. You repeatedly told us that you will take them back after verification and provide safety and security. It's our demand that you deliver what you promised," he said, adding that creating a conducive environment for voluntary repatriation has to be in place as promised.
China and Russia stood beside Myanmar while India and Japan refrained from voting the draft resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar which was adopted by the UN General Assembly. Russia, China, Belarus, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Myanmar themselves were the nine countries that voted against the resolution.
"Those countries could play a better role which voted against the resolution. We don't bear any displeasure against them," Dr Momen said.
"We're happy that they talked to us before the decision," Dr Momen said explaining why the countries wanted to remain neutral in the UN to use their leverage on Myanmar in finding the solution.
Dr Momen said the Rohingya issue remains a big challenge and expressed his optimism over resumption of the repatriation process this year. "It's our expectation."
He said Myanmar is a friendly country and Bangladesh is trying to solve the Rohingya issue through discussion with Myanmar bilaterally apart from exploring other ways.
Dr Momen said they see some changes in Myanmar's attitude.
Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said China is trying to discuss on the issue through a trilateral mechanism with Myanmar and Bangladesh. "We're ready. We'll sit once a date is fixed for the next round of discussions."
He said Bangladesh also requested Japan as they have leverage on Myanmar. "Japan assured us of extending their help. We're yet to take a decision on how the framework will be designed."
Dr Momen said Myanmar is also is in touch with Myanmar on the issue.
The Foreign Minister said there has been no progress from the Myanmar side and in the New Year Bangladesh expects that Myanmar will keep its word.
Historically, he said, Myanmar kept their words as he referred to the progress in 1978 and 1992. "It's our belief and expectation that Myanmar will take back their nationals though the figure is big compared to the past."
Bangladesh is trying in multiple ways -- bilaterally, multilaterally, tri-laterally and through the judicial system - to find a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis.
Bangladesh proposed deployment of non-military civilian observers from Myanmar's friendly countries -- Japan, China, Russia, India and ASEAN countries.
Myanmar did neither say yes or no on that particular proposal.


