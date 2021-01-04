

Novelist Rabeya Khatun no more

Rabeya Khatun was 86, family sources said.

Rabeya Khatun was born on December 27, 1935 to Maulavi Mohammad Mulluk Chand and Hamida Khatun in Bikrampur (now in Munshiganj).

She wrote over 50 novels and more than 400 short stories, as of 2008, according to Wikipedia.

Her works include essays, novels, research, short stories, religious history and travelogues.

She was awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1973, Ekushey Padak in 1993 and Independence Day Award in 2017 by the Government of Bangladesh.

On 23 July 1952, she married Fazlul Haque (1930-1990). He was the editor of the Cinema magazine. He directed President, the first film for children in Bangladesh.

Khatun grew up Shantinagar area in Dhaka. She passed the entrance examination from Armanitola School in 1948.

Khatun worked at Khawatin magazine, edited by Jahanara Imam. She then worked as the editor of the literature section of the magazine Cinema along with Zahir Raihan. Later, she became the editor of the monthly Angana.

Her novel includes: Madhumati (1963), Mon Ek Shwet Kapoti (Mind is a White Pigeon, 1965), Ononto Onwesha (Endless Pursuit, 12967), Rajarbagh (1967), Saheb Bazar (1967), Ferari Surjo (Fugitive Sun, 1975), Onek Joner Ekjan (One of Many Persons, 1976), Jiboner Ar Ek Naam Dibos Rojoni (Another Name of Life is Day and Night, 1980), Bayanno Golir Ek Goli (One of Fifty Two Alleys, 1984), Baganer Naam Malnichara (Name of the Garden is Malnichara) Ei Birohokal (This Time of Separation, 1995), Ei Bhora Bador Mah Bhador (This Rainy Day of the Month of Bhadra, 1995), and Priya Gulshana (Beloved Gulshana, 1997). -Agencies













Eminent novelist Rabeya Khatun passed away on Sunday evening. She breathed her last around 6:00 pm at her house in Gulshan.Rabeya Khatun was 86, family sources said.Rabeya Khatun was born on December 27, 1935 to Maulavi Mohammad Mulluk Chand and Hamida Khatun in Bikrampur (now in Munshiganj).She wrote over 50 novels and more than 400 short stories, as of 2008, according to Wikipedia.Her works include essays, novels, research, short stories, religious history and travelogues.She was awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1973, Ekushey Padak in 1993 and Independence Day Award in 2017 by the Government of Bangladesh.On 23 July 1952, she married Fazlul Haque (1930-1990). He was the editor of the Cinema magazine. He directed President, the first film for children in Bangladesh.Khatun grew up Shantinagar area in Dhaka. She passed the entrance examination from Armanitola School in 1948.Khatun worked at Khawatin magazine, edited by Jahanara Imam. She then worked as the editor of the literature section of the magazine Cinema along with Zahir Raihan. Later, she became the editor of the monthly Angana.Her novel includes: Madhumati (1963), Mon Ek Shwet Kapoti (Mind is a White Pigeon, 1965), Ononto Onwesha (Endless Pursuit, 12967), Rajarbagh (1967), Saheb Bazar (1967), Ferari Surjo (Fugitive Sun, 1975), Onek Joner Ekjan (One of Many Persons, 1976), Jiboner Ar Ek Naam Dibos Rojoni (Another Name of Life is Day and Night, 1980), Bayanno Golir Ek Goli (One of Fifty Two Alleys, 1984), Baganer Naam Malnichara (Name of the Garden is Malnichara) Ei Birohokal (This Time of Separation, 1995), Ei Bhora Bador Mah Bhador (This Rainy Day of the Month of Bhadra, 1995), and Priya Gulshana (Beloved Gulshana, 1997). -Agencies