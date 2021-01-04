Dhaka must start talks with US, EU to solve Rohingya issue: Experts

Bangladesh needs to start strong and fruitful talks with USA and EU soon to address the long pending Rohingya issue, experts said.

They felt that only economic sanctions cannot prevent Myanmar from doing crimes against humanity with the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities there (Myanmar).

"It was proven on the first day of 2021 in the UN General Assembly that India, China, Japan, Russia will never stand besides Bangladesh, nor will Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan over the Rohingya issue ...all these countries have either business partnership or are political allies of Myanmar Army, so they will never act in our favour on the issue. But we have put our faith on them and are trying to solve the problem with their help for more than two decades. Now, we have to sit with the USA and EU member countries," former ambassador Muhammad Zamir told this correspondent on Sunday.

While Bangladesh was optimistic of getting international community support or at least support from India, Japan, China, Nepal and Bhutan over the Rohingya issue, we were disappointed. But what have they been saying to us in the last one year? India, Japan, China, Nepal, Bhutan conveyed messages through their ambassadors that they will be standing besides Bangladesh, but... Zamir said.

A draft resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar was adopted 130-9 by the UN General Assembly. Russia, China, Belarus, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Myanmar themselves were the nine countries that voted against the resolution. A total of 130 countries including Bangladesh voted against Myanmar.

Nine of the 130 countries previously voted in favour of Myanmar but this time, they voted against, it is the victory of our diplomacy, Zamir said.

India recently said they engaged with Myanmar at every level, including the highest level of the civilian government and the highest level of military establishment in the State of Rakhine, where they claimed to make their position clear. However, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris raised her voice over Kashmir issue, they can also address Rohingya issue in proper manner, he said.

In December of 2019, Mark Farmaner, director of Burma Campaign UK, an advocacy group, told Reuters "Military-owned companies are helping to fund the genocide against the Rohingya."

Muhammad Zamir said the United States imposed sanctions on four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities.

"If the USA and EU follows the same measure soon the Myanmar military will find that their world is geographically and financially shrinking....and only USA and EU will be able to do it," Muhammad Zamir said.

Echoing Muhammad Zamir, former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir said obviously it is a very critical political issue but we need to open all doors of talks as we do not have any other option.

Recently, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said they are communicating directly with Myanmar's top military officials and at the government level on the Rohingya crisis as Japan sees it the proper channel to play a role.

China is trying to work with Myanmar and Bangladesh to find a solution through tripartite discussions.

"The OIC and the European Union made the move, we must reopen every venue to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Kabir said.









