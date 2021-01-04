IU student ‘kills herself’

KUSHTIA, Jan 3: A female student of the Department of Law and Land Management at the Islamic University reportedly took her own life at Adarshapara area in Jhenaidah sadar upazila on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fabiha Suha, daughter of Sheikh Selim, a resident of the upazila. Suha was a third-year student at the university.

Quoting locals, Jhenaidah police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman Khan said that Suha's mother beat her over a family feud on Friday as her mother adored her aunt's daughter more than Suha.

Her parents went to participate in a pastry festival leaving her home on Saturday. When they returned, they found her hanging from the ceiling.

Later, they took Suha to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police official said.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body from there.

An unnatural death case had been filed with Jhenaidah police station.