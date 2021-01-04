Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

A garment worker, who went missing on December 28, was found dead in the Dhaweleswari River at Jhauchar in Savar on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Sajedul Islam, 18, son of Mostak Shah of Naldnga in Natore district. He used to live at a rented house in Harindhara area of Savar.
Sajedul had an altercation with three alleged muggers-identified as Milon, 24, Shaon, 22 and Imon, 23- over snatching goods one month ago, said officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, AFM Sayed. Later, the muggers plotted to kill Sajedul. To make their plan success, the trio called Sajedul over phone and asked him to meet at a place.
On December 28, when Sajedul confronted them, the trio took him to an abandoned place and killed him. Later, they dumped the body in the Dhaweleshwari River. Getting no whereabouts, Sajedul's mother filed a case with Savar Model Police Station against the trio.
Police conducted a drive at Bathuli area on Saturday and arrested one of the suspects. Based on the information gleaned from him, police recovered the decomposed body.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU student ‘kills herself’
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
Ships docking at Ctg Port declined by 2pc due to Covid in 2020
‘People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy’
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation
Mohammad Ali new DG of BWDB
Tahsan becomes UNHCR goodwill ambassador
BD Columnists’ Forum begins journey


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft