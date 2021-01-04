Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021
‘People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy’

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Urging all to remain alert to any conspiracies, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is trying to create anarchy again, but people will resist their all evil attempts.
"The government is also determined to strictly resist any misconduct for the shake people's safety," he said, addressing a meeting at an auditorium of Institute of Diploma Engineers' Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital.
Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers Association (BDEA) organised the meeting titled 'Doings against Conspiracies of Anti-Liberation Forces' with IDEB president AKM Hamid in the chair.
IDEB general secretary Engineer Shamsur Rahman and BDEA president Engineer Kabir Hossain, among others, addressed the discussion.
Hasan said, "You all know that today is December 30. On this day, we got landslide victory in 2018 and formed the government with people's mandate. But, there were conspiracies to foil the polls. For this, BNP didn't tell anything whether they join the polls or not. Later, they joined the polls. But, their (BNP) main motive was to make the elections questionable and foil the polls through creating anarchy. But, they failed."    -BSS


