50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The government is set to bring 50 percent of data generation of power sector under automation system by this year to ensure uninterrupted power supply as well transparency of power distribution companies, officials familiar with the process said.
"We're working on setting up automatic machine at each distribution feeder to count every disruption of electricity round the clock, which is now being done manually," Director General (DG) of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said on Sunday.
Hossain said the digital machine will generate data of interruption, which the distribution companies are now counting manually. "There was no such a system to ensure original number of disruption per day," he added.
Despite facing many hurdles, Hossain said, the power sector witnessed incredible success in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Power Cell DG said the government successfully achieved the target of 24,000 MW generation capacity and 100 percent power coverage before one year of the target.
"Everyone will get quality and uninterrupted electricity. Industrial confidence will be regained for grid power system.… we're trying to ensure 'double source' for electricity," he said.
According to a Power Cell official, the preparation for an integrated power generation policy is underway. Opportunity for private companies to engage them in transmission sector will be opened in the policy.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the government has been working ceaselessly for uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to all.
He said power lines in Dhaka city will be installed below the ground within the next four years and work is going on in Dhanmondi area in this regard.
"Transparency and accountability in this sector will be further strengthened by integrating modern technologies, including smart grids and smart meters," he said.    -BSS


