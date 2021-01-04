Can’t we do something for street children?

Dear Sir



Street children are those children whom street become habitual dwelling and source of livelihood. They have no particular place for living. Usually they live in a dirty place or on the street. They become more feckless in their life. They are deprived of their social and moral rights of the society.



According to a study, it is estimated that there are more than six lakh street children in Bangladesh. Instead of going school, they sell something on the road, slum and crowded place or they collect trash from dirty places only for earning money or food, rest of them roam around the street. Sometimes they involve with many culpable works such as a robbery, snatching, extorting, smuggling etc.



Guardians of some street children were asked about their study. They said that, we can't manage our food let alone study. But if we were able, we could admit them in schools.



So, we should go ahead and do something for their welfare. We should never disperse and condemn them. If we can help them, they will be able to establish themselves on the society, they can utilise their ability and they can play a vital role for our country.



Sirazul Hossain

Dhaka College