

World Braille Day: Everything you need to know



What is Braille?

Braille is a system of raised dots which enables a blind person or someone with a visual impairment to read and write. They use their fingers to feel the shape of the dots, which tells them what the words are. It is based on six dots, like the design on a domino. It consists of 63 symbols, made up of all the possible combinations of these dots.



Braille can be used for most of the world's languages. It can be used to represent everything from basic letters and numbers to advanced mathematics and music. It was invented nearly 200 years ago in 1824 by Frenchman Louis Braille.



Who was Louis Braille?

Louis Braille was born in 1806 in France and lost his sight at the age of three. He was sent to the Royal Institution for Blind Youth in Paris and in 1821 he was introduced to a coded system of raised dots to read letters and words - a system used by soldiers to send and receive messages without making sound.



By 1824, aged 15 years old, Louis began developing his own system that would allow blind people to read and write quickly and had found 63 ways to use a six-dot cell in an area no bigger than a fingertip. He died in 1852 and two years later his code - named Braille - became the official communications system for blind people in France.



Nearly 200 years later it is still used by blind and partially sighted people across the world.



The importance of Braille

Braille isn't only used for reading books; it's also used in other areas of life and is an important way to make things more accessible. From buttons on lifts, to household products like shampoo, and from medicine packets to cash machines - Braille is used across society to communicate to those that can read it.

But the kids News round spoke to think more can be done. Muskaan, who is in Year 5, said: "When I go to restaurants I'd like to see the children's menu in Braille so I don't have to have an adult reading the meal choices out for me, so I can choose for myself."



Ten-year-old Maryam loves shopping for stationery but says "It would be more helpful if the stationery things were in Braille" including "how much it costs and what it is".



Ayaan told News round that "Braille is already on medicine" but he'd "like to see more of it on food packaging". And Iman said: "I'd like to see more Braille on shop doors so I know which shop it is."



Other technology

Through the invention of audio books and screen readers, blind and partially-sighted people now have access to things like websites or texts, without the need for Braille. Screen readers convert text into speech and are built into many smart phones and computers.



Ten-year-old Ayaan uses a piece of equipment called a Braille Sense to record his work and listen to it back. He goes to a mainstream school and learns alongside his sighted friends. He said that: "Technology has helped me work alongside my classmates."



Developments in technology are also making Braille more user-friendly. An average book or novel will be made up of five volumes of Braille! But Braille can also be electronic.



Refreshable Braille displays involve a row of moving 'pins' that form Braille characters as the user runs their fingers over them, almost like a Braille version of an eBook.



Source: BBC News





