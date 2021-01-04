ADR: An alternative forum for resolving PIL disputes



M Khaled Ahmed



This expansion of the participation has widened the concept, scope, arena, characteristics of the PIL cases but no such notable progress in conceptual expansion regarding forum and means of settling PIL disputes for some specific PIL cases can be seen. The forum of PIL is undeniably the High Court Division or the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.



But, the resolution of some dispute raised in it is not always profitable to be solved through the conventional exercise of writ jurisdiction. PIL is a critical concept in a country like ours where a large share of the total population has no or less access to the judiciary although the constitution provides for equality before law and justice and equal enjoyment of fundamental rights by all citizens.



This matter of fact necessarily raised a scope of thinking about the alternative forum and means of settling PIL disputes. It is clear that, PIL is an extra ordinary discretion of the Court to entertain a matter from a person not personally aggrieved. Therefore, it is highly expected that this extraordinary discretion should be guarded extraordinarily from being stained with abuse or over use of it.



But shockingly, the prevailing situation is bad enough to be concerned. In recent years some abuse of PIL has emerged. A lot of PILs are being filed which are not technically maintainable or are concerned with petty issue.



It is also seen that after filing petitions, some lawyers are pretending to propagate to the electronic and print media focusing to the orders of the Court, the motive is discernible which is deprecated. In some cases it was seen that there are various initiatives taken by vested interest groups to secure their interest through public interest litigation process like Benamdar.



Unlike Indian experience, the situation in Bangladesh is facing those blatant problems in dealing with PIL. Being an only centralized forum, the writ bench of the Honourable High Court Division faces excessive workloads that constitute a reason for unsettled backlog of cases. A serious shortcoming is that, in quite a few cases, effective relief has not been made available to the victims of exploitation despite grandiloquent judicial pronouncements.



Sometimes it can be seen that some organisations or persons bring with some PIL though apparently shows that it is for Public Interest but behind the scenario there some private interest involved with the collaboration of some vested quarters and some NGO's sometimes involved with some harmful works in public in general. Moreover, in some cases a segment of lawyers are taking this as a means of gaining overnight popularity filing PIL irrespective of merits.

Apart from this, there remains every possibility of the abuse of the process of PIL at the hands of interloper and busy body. With the progress of PIL in our Jurisdiction, many publicity-mongers, interlopers and ill-advised self seekers turned ambitious and took up PIL as a tool for serving their hidden purposes.



Believing that every innovation takes time to get into proper shape, I think that compliance of all the necessary requirements on the way to the drawbacks of PIL might not provide sufficient success in PIL spectrum, if we fail to look for an alternative forum to settle PIL dispute. From my view point, I can say that Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) can be better suitable forum of settling PIL disputes.



ADR including arbitration and mediation is not new in the history of our administration of justice. It has been used successfully for hundreds and thousands of years in the history of mankind. Resolving the dispute of setting up the Hajr E Aswad on Kaaba by the prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a glaring example of it. It is important to understand in this context that a PIL is a writ, but not all writs are PILs.



Considering the contrasts of PIL with that of general Writ Petition the forum of resolving all PILs may not be same and therefore can be referred to an alternative forum of dispute resolution.



There are situations where an out-of-Court settlement like ADR is the best option. Before launching a PIL action, it is helpful to consider alternative routes to achieving the objectives. Alternatives could be quicker, less costly, and more effective in securing justice in a circumstance.



In recent years, in Bangladesh there has been renewed emphasis on the ADR schemes as a means to avoid the use of contested hearings in the formal litigation and to ensure the most fundamental right of access to justice for all in an easy way. Peru and Nigeria are another example of it.



To ensure the success of ADR Court will have to take initiative by perusing the parties to seek remedy in the alternative forum of ADR. In a fit case if Court finds that still there left the forum the case may be referred to the forum of ADR. It must also be guarded that every wrong or curiosity is not and cannot be the subject matter of PIL.



The Court is under an obligation to guard that the filing of a PIL does not convert into a publicity interest litigation or private interest litigation. Moreover, alternative forum in settling PIL dispute can be introduced by bringing adequate amendment in CPC if existing law does not cover it which is not a very tough job.



While ADR can be a useful tool for securing justice, it may not be seemed to be the best option for some cases. In that situation the scope of returning to Court will be kept open. In this way, PIL and ADR can complement each other in a very effective way. In any state, access to justice is considered a most coveted aspiration and is regarded as vital component of human rights.



Since ADR leads to more harmonious relations and more varied and responsive settlements than the adversarial, winner-take-all premise of civil litigation, it's time to think alternatively to look for resolving PIL dispute in an alternative forum. And in all ways the ADR is the best option for it.

M Khaled Ahmed is an Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Former Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association















