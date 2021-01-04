Movement for postponement of examination at DU



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



We were fortunate that we got unhesitating support from some of our most serious and studious fellow students such as Abdul Musabbir Ahmed Choudhury Later Chairman SPARSO and Chowdhury Mohammad Shafi Sami later Foreign Secretary and Advisor of the Caretaker Government of Bangladeshin 2006 of the Science Faculty. Their joining hands with us added greater respectability and acceptability to our unusual movement.



We led agitated procession from Hall to Hall every tense evening. Tall Anis of the Iqbal Hall now Sergeant Zaharul Haque Hall along with Waliul Islam later Civil Servant and Secretary, Halim later VP of S M Hall and journalist and Salam later State Minister during mid 1980s, of S M Hall joined with Aga Kohinoor Alam of Dhaka Hall in raising full throated slogans in favour of shifting the date of the Honours examinations. Our movement in essence, was not political but it soon assumed the attributes of a political movement with unanimous support of the concerned students. The cause cut across party lines as practically all examinees tended to think that their preparations were not adequate.



We left no stone unturned to make the authorities yield to our desperate demands. But they would not budge. After all how can the authority give in to the pressures of just a few processions and slogans? Stronger medicines were needed. On a rain swept evening we went in a fairly large procession to the Vice-Chancellor's residence and besieged him in his confidential office downstairs. Senior teachers such as Professor Shafiullah of Commerce and Provosts of several halls came rushing to dissuade us. We were determent not to give in and thronged the varanda and the specious compound full of trees and creepers.



Habibullah of Physics and I were on the varanda adjacent to the Vice Chancellor's office and heard his telephonic conversation. He was evidently responding to someone high in the government alarmed by the news of the siege. The person at the other end was obviously asking VC Mahmud Hossain whether Police Force should be sent to rescue him from the siege. His words were loud and clear, "No, I do not need the police in the university. I am in company of my students".



Not only that, as some of us went to the dark corner of the garden shaded by the trees, Professor Hossain sent the orderlies to tell us to be careful as snakes sometimes appeared in those corners! Such was the care and concern that an affectionate teacher had for us even when we put him to the ordeal of long hours of siege. However, we lifted the siege and left the VC's residence before dawn. Nevertheless, we were even more determent to see our movement reach final success.



A few days later came the scheduled first date of the examination. Sleepless and worried beyond measure we were apprehensive that our unprecedented move would not succeed. We went to the Curzon Hall, the venue of our examination vary early in the morning. Invigilators were yet to arrive. Only a few guards and gardeners were around. Kaiser and Anis had brought a jumbo size lock from somewhere and put it on the large wooden gate of the examination hall. We the activists crowded the varanda in front of the gate. Soon enough teachers and examinees, boys and girls arrived.



We kept on raising slogans saying that there would be no examination today. Examinations could be held only on our dead bodies. Senior teachers tried to calm us down but we were resolute in our stand. What we feared distantly did not happen. The authorities sought no police help. There was thus no cause for clash and violence. We scored a complete victory in peace and were amazed by our success in a seemingly impossible venture. National Professor Anisuzzaman in his autobiography gives a vivid description of the event as seen from the view point of the teachers:



"It was in 1962 when probably the first ever 'movement' for the postponement of examination in the Dhaka University was held. Before this there were petitions and request in this regard but no movement. During the time of Vice Chancellor Jenkins, students having failed to persuade him to shift the date of examinations, went to the Chancellor Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque, the Governor of the then Provinces of East Pakistan. He was reluctant to do anything in this respect, but on insistence of the students he spoke over phone with the Vice Chancellor. Jenkins was personally loyal to Mr Haque.



That is why he postponed the examination by only fifteen days which was not enough for the students' activists who lost more time in their efforts to postpone the examination. This time, however, the efforts of the students took the shape of a movement. It was led by Mizanur Rahman Shelley, who later became a University teacher, a member of the elite Civil Service and Cabinet Minister. Perhaps there were other leaders, but we knew Shelley as he was well-known as a good student. The movement was civil and peaceful but it posed an unprecedented challenge to the Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmud Hossain.



He immediately convened a meeting of all teachers of the University and sought their opinions. The senior teachers were unanimous that there was no reasonable cause for postponing the examination. The younger teachers nodded in agreement. The Vice Chancellor told the examinees that there would be no shifting of dates. The students responded with equal firmness that they would not appear in the examination on the scheduled date. On the first day of the examination those teachers who were not specifically assigned for duty also went to the Hall. Their mission was to persuade the students to take the examination.



Professor Abdur Razzak, Munier Chowdhury and I went together. We found a giant lock on the door of the Curzon Hall and Shelley sitting on a chair in front of the gate. Professor Razzak spoke for a few minutes with the determent students, then turned towards us and said, "let us go back". When we were coming out by the western gate of the Curzon Hall, the Deputy Police Super on duty perhaps Mr Dewan, said to Professor Razzak, "Sir, what lessons are you giving to our boys to become ideal human beings!" Professor Razzak replied, "They are in your charge until their eighteenth year. They come to us only after that."

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".



















Thus being driven to the end of our patience by what appeared to be outright hypocrisy and deception of the authorities, we started the not-too acceptable and negative movement for postponing the examination. It was a hard task, demanding greater and more tiring efforts than needed in a Hall election. We had to move to all the Halls to mobilize support for the movement. This meant working day and night to hold meetings and convince all our classmates to participate in this risky venture.We were fortunate that we got unhesitating support from some of our most serious and studious fellow students such as Abdul Musabbir Ahmed Choudhury Later Chairman SPARSO and Chowdhury Mohammad Shafi Sami later Foreign Secretary and Advisor of the Caretaker Government of Bangladeshin 2006 of the Science Faculty. Their joining hands with us added greater respectability and acceptability to our unusual movement.We led agitated procession from Hall to Hall every tense evening. Tall Anis of the Iqbal Hall now Sergeant Zaharul Haque Hall along with Waliul Islam later Civil Servant and Secretary, Halim later VP of S M Hall and journalist and Salam later State Minister during mid 1980s, of S M Hall joined with Aga Kohinoor Alam of Dhaka Hall in raising full throated slogans in favour of shifting the date of the Honours examinations. Our movement in essence, was not political but it soon assumed the attributes of a political movement with unanimous support of the concerned students. The cause cut across party lines as practically all examinees tended to think that their preparations were not adequate.We left no stone unturned to make the authorities yield to our desperate demands. But they would not budge. After all how can the authority give in to the pressures of just a few processions and slogans? Stronger medicines were needed. On a rain swept evening we went in a fairly large procession to the Vice-Chancellor's residence and besieged him in his confidential office downstairs. Senior teachers such as Professor Shafiullah of Commerce and Provosts of several halls came rushing to dissuade us. We were determent not to give in and thronged the varanda and the specious compound full of trees and creepers.Habibullah of Physics and I were on the varanda adjacent to the Vice Chancellor's office and heard his telephonic conversation. He was evidently responding to someone high in the government alarmed by the news of the siege. The person at the other end was obviously asking VC Mahmud Hossain whether Police Force should be sent to rescue him from the siege. His words were loud and clear, "No, I do not need the police in the university. I am in company of my students".Not only that, as some of us went to the dark corner of the garden shaded by the trees, Professor Hossain sent the orderlies to tell us to be careful as snakes sometimes appeared in those corners! Such was the care and concern that an affectionate teacher had for us even when we put him to the ordeal of long hours of siege. However, we lifted the siege and left the VC's residence before dawn. Nevertheless, we were even more determent to see our movement reach final success.A few days later came the scheduled first date of the examination. Sleepless and worried beyond measure we were apprehensive that our unprecedented move would not succeed. We went to the Curzon Hall, the venue of our examination vary early in the morning. Invigilators were yet to arrive. Only a few guards and gardeners were around. Kaiser and Anis had brought a jumbo size lock from somewhere and put it on the large wooden gate of the examination hall. We the activists crowded the varanda in front of the gate. Soon enough teachers and examinees, boys and girls arrived.We kept on raising slogans saying that there would be no examination today. Examinations could be held only on our dead bodies. Senior teachers tried to calm us down but we were resolute in our stand. What we feared distantly did not happen. The authorities sought no police help. There was thus no cause for clash and violence. We scored a complete victory in peace and were amazed by our success in a seemingly impossible venture. National Professor Anisuzzaman in his autobiography gives a vivid description of the event as seen from the view point of the teachers:"It was in 1962 when probably the first ever 'movement' for the postponement of examination in the Dhaka University was held. Before this there were petitions and request in this regard but no movement. During the time of Vice Chancellor Jenkins, students having failed to persuade him to shift the date of examinations, went to the Chancellor Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque, the Governor of the then Provinces of East Pakistan. He was reluctant to do anything in this respect, but on insistence of the students he spoke over phone with the Vice Chancellor. Jenkins was personally loyal to Mr Haque.That is why he postponed the examination by only fifteen days which was not enough for the students' activists who lost more time in their efforts to postpone the examination. This time, however, the efforts of the students took the shape of a movement. It was led by Mizanur Rahman Shelley, who later became a University teacher, a member of the elite Civil Service and Cabinet Minister. Perhaps there were other leaders, but we knew Shelley as he was well-known as a good student. The movement was civil and peaceful but it posed an unprecedented challenge to the Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmud Hossain.He immediately convened a meeting of all teachers of the University and sought their opinions. The senior teachers were unanimous that there was no reasonable cause for postponing the examination. The younger teachers nodded in agreement. The Vice Chancellor told the examinees that there would be no shifting of dates. The students responded with equal firmness that they would not appear in the examination on the scheduled date. On the first day of the examination those teachers who were not specifically assigned for duty also went to the Hall. Their mission was to persuade the students to take the examination.Professor Abdur Razzak, Munier Chowdhury and I went together. We found a giant lock on the door of the Curzon Hall and Shelley sitting on a chair in front of the gate. Professor Razzak spoke for a few minutes with the determent students, then turned towards us and said, "let us go back". When we were coming out by the western gate of the Curzon Hall, the Deputy Police Super on duty perhaps Mr Dewan, said to Professor Razzak, "Sir, what lessons are you giving to our boys to become ideal human beings!" Professor Razzak replied, "They are in your charge until their eighteenth year. They come to us only after that."Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".