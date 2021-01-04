Importance of ethics in our daily lives and organisations



Asm Anam Ullah



Historically, the essence of "Ethics" has been known to us since the great Greek philosopher Socrates in 470 BC. The world is aware of the purpose of morality in our daily lives through Socrates' moral discourse. However, since then, it has had a profound and lasting impact on the course of Western philosophy and history.



Although Socrates wrote nothing, his method of question and the answer were best described in Plato and Xenophon's dialogues, his most excellent pupil. Socrates believed that "virtue is found in human relationships, love and friendship, not in material gain". He further asserted that "virtue is based on knowledge, obtained by a dialectical process that considers many aspects of a declared assumption".



For Hegel, the greatest philosopher of the nineteenth century and the pioneer of the three-stage process of "Dialectical" reasoning:"the mind/soul follows a progressive, phased development, beginning with simple consciousness, passing through self-consciousness, reason, soul, and religion, and ending in absolute knowledge, which is a form of God-like knowledge".

Again, for Marx and Engels, the argument is the same as Hegel's, but the content is different. Their theory is called dialectical materialism or historical materialism. They defined "Materialism" as the theory that does not refer to the spiritual dimension of human experience but the purely material aspects.



Marx, Engels, however, described each stage in terms of production relations and the relationship of property, in other words, the economic situation and who owns what. For them, history is an endless struggle, where at one stage (thesis) the problem produces (antithesis) in which a new set (synthesis) arises.



From Socrates to Hegel and then to Marx and Engels, who spoke of morality, there is a clear direction that is generally fixed in their theory, which is: "dialectic thinking is 'change', how we perceive it, and get rid of prejudice and harsh thinking".



Materialism is the corresponding view that all beings are objects, only objects are real, and that the world is only physical. It describes an opinion on the nature of the universe, while the various branches of naturalism focus on applying the same idea effectively.



Thus, the purpose of defining the difference between the two (a) materialism makes an argument about the ontology of the universe, and (b) naturalism takes a basis (effectively takes a foundation of materialism as to how science/philosophy will work).



More precisely, I will present an example of an unethical business in Bangladesh from the point of view of Marx and Engels, which is the concept of materialism and how the aspects of corruption and the materialistic world are combined together.



However, from a legal perspective, ethics is the first thing that always strikes people's minds; then enacted in the Legislative Assembly or passed as a law in the National Assembly. Therefore, we can say that ethics and law are interrelated. Without ethics, there is no effect in bringing any rules and regulations by making specific laws for a particular thing within a particular state/country.

However, in many countries, it appears that both the government and the agency are deliberately violating the law. Thus, they become an example of violations that persuade others not to follow the rules and therefore, moral behaviour is absent in society.



Being a leader is a person who often puts others in front of himself. Often one sees how the situation can be improved and encourages people to move forward towards a philosophy. Leaders can work with people in any condition and be empathetic and communicate with people to be successful.



So, what does this mean for an organisation? Often, leaders can efficiently represent work to increase workers'productivity.This is done by sorting everyone's strengths and weaknesses to extract higher output and allowing an organisation to gain higher sales and higher profit.However, this process often ends with an unreasonable assignment given to employees, which they cannot maintain and are fired from their jobs.



In a corporate society, making money is the pinnacle of success and standing out against the other competition. The bright side towards making money for an organisation would be that the owner/CEO can do whatever they want with the revenue made.That can include personal enjoyment or reinvestment in the company.



Nevertheless, the more successful the company, the more extensive the financial reward will be. The unethical side of this will be if the company or organisation do not pay their employees the appropriate amount corresponding to their worktime or worse not pay them or steal their pay. This is evident in the Bangladesh garment industry.Whilst they are forced to work in unruly condition and hours (spanning from 14-15hrs), major corporations such as Nike, Adidas and H&M are blindsided by this and is continually exploiting workers. In this regard,morality has no place in such livelihoods.



The Rana Plaza or TazreenFashions are burning examples of unethical business in Bangladesh's RMG sector. These events took place in Bangladesh and have had a connection with global capitalists who mostly do corrupt business in the global south (mainly in Bangladesh).



The Rana Plaza or Tazreen Fashion's female workers produce clothing for the United States, Canadian and European clothing brands and retailers. RMG workers worked about 14 to 15 hours a day, taking only two days off each month and earning about $0.24 a day.



The factory also had underage workers - "helpers" and "junior workers" - between 12 and 14. They are paid $0.12 and $0.22 per hour, respectively, and this is a clear violation of the ILO conventions against the national Labour Act of Bangladesh. However, it seems that no one wanted to stop it by calling for building a so-called industrial society in Bangladesh at the expense of marginalised workers' lives.



Oxfam Australia (2018) reports that a top fashion company CEO can earn up to AU$ 2,500 an hour compared to Bangladesh's garment worker who earns AU$ 0.39 per hour. In other words, the minimum wage garment workers in Bangladesh have to work for 10,000 years, and more to reach the Australian CEO can do it within a year.



In the North American site of the world, the Walmart family earns $100M per day, making them the world's wealthiest dynasty. Bloomberg reports that the Walmart family's fortune has risen from $39 billion to about $191 billion - a profit of about 400% - since it reached the top of the list in June 2018. That number rose sharply in August 2018, when Walmart reported an 11 per cent increase in its stock, following the announcement of an excellent earnings report, raising the family's total wealth to $163.2 billion.



Finally, physical, emotional harassments, low pays, and discriminatory acts are also prime suspects when it comes to workplace toxicity.Organisations are supremely urged to consider ethical business to build a moral society in Bangladesh and a prosperous future - so that we shall not just hold the world only for material gain.



The writer is an Australian Academic













































