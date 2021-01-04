

Kudos to govt for successful book distribution



The way the books are being distributed shows the sensible and watchful steps taken by the government to avoid further spread of the virus. Children have not gone to schools for almost nine months now. However, TV and online classes have been arranged. But they have been inaccessible for some students, especially for those who live in remote areas. Certainly, many children have lost their interest in school or others may have started earning their living to make ends meet. This huge gap in education will be difficult to overcome and will require hard work and pragmatic strategies from our education practitioners and policymakers.



It is still unknown when schools will open as the Covid-19 is still raging on. The PM has already said that the educational institutions will not open until Covid-19 is contained. This unprecedented time is causing disorientation for children in following the usual class routine, hampering their socialisation and making their life monotonous. But getting their textbooks on time like before may motivate them to be in touch with their studies even though schools are closed. Self-study should be encouraged among the children by their school teachers and parents. For example, teachers can be in touch with their students through mobile phones or social media. Moreover, the relevant ministry must engage with the schools to come up with innovative approaches so that the loss of education can be mitigated and the current school year can go on undisrupted. There are countless challenges but we should be committed and make sure that children can continue to learn. The success of the textbook distribution demonstrates government's commitment and efficient use of its resources.



