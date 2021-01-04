Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Kudos to govt for successful book distribution

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Kudos to govt for successful book distribution

Kudos to govt for successful book distribution

We appreciate the government for its successful distribution of free textbooks among students of classes 6 to 9 starting from the very first day of 2021. This is indeed a hard job to distribute new text books among 4.5 crore primary and secondary students free of cost amid this pandemic. But the government did a laudable job for making this event successful. The formal inauguration by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took place through a video conference from the GonoBhaban. To avoid public gathering, the books will be given from the students' respective schools within 12 days following the health guidelines. Though the cheerful events won't take place with the usual festivity, getting these books in their favourite premises will bring smile on the children's faces.  

The way the books are being distributed shows the sensible and watchful steps taken by the government to avoid further spread of the virus. Children have not gone to schools for almost nine months now.  However, TV and online classes have been arranged. But they have been inaccessible for some students, especially for those who live in remote areas. Certainly, many children have lost their interest in school or others may have started earning their living to make ends meet. This huge gap in education will be difficult to overcome and will require hard work and pragmatic strategies from our education practitioners and policymakers.

It is still unknown when schools will open as the Covid-19 is still raging on. The PM has already said that the educational institutions will not open until Covid-19 is contained. This unprecedented time is causing disorientation for children in following the usual class routine, hampering their socialisation and making their life monotonous. But getting their textbooks on time like before may motivate them to be in touch with their studies even though schools are closed. Self-study should be encouraged among the children by their school teachers and parents. For example, teachers can be in touch with their students through mobile phones or social media. Moreover, the relevant ministry must engage with the schools to come up with innovative approaches so that the loss of education can be mitigated and the current school year can go on undisrupted. There are countless challenges but we should be committed and make sure that children can continue to learn. The success of the textbook distribution demonstrates government's commitment and efficient use of its resources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kudos to govt for successful book distribution
Labour migration and remittance inflow
A new year with new economic challenges
Ring Out the Old, Ring in the New
 2020 marked killing of 50 journos
Parliamentary health watchdog remains inactive
Reforming land laws crucial to stop land grabbing
Now a new Corona variant targets our children


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft