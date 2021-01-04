Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021
Countryside

Students of Fazilatunnessa Madrasa at Fulbari yet to get new books

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 3: New textbooks were not given to more than 300 students of the nationalised Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Dakhil Madrasa of ex-Dasirchhara enclave in Fulbari Upazila of the      district.
Ignoring the government instruction and going house to house, several teachers led by assistant-superintendent of the madrasa Shahanur Alam brought back old books from students. These were kept in the house of one Abdul Khalek.
Students went back to their houses without books. Anger is prevailing among guardians and students. On Saturday morning, students of different classes were seen waiting on  the madrasa premises for new books.
Shirina Khatun and Sohag Mia of class eight said, one Ershadul teacher got back old books from them for giving new books. "But we are yet to get new books," they complained.
One guardian Mofazzal Hossain said, "My daughter went back without books. She started crying for new books," he added.
Despite repeated attempts over mobile phone, Shahanur Alam who claimed he is superintendent could not be reached for his comment.  
Another Aminul Islam who also claimed the same position said, the requirement of new books was submitted to the secondary education office, but books were not found.
Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdul Hai said, two persons of this institute are claiming the position of superintendent of the madrasa. That is why, he asked both of them to submit necessary papers by January 7. "If not, I myself will distribute books among students," he added.



