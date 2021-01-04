Truck driver held with phensedyl at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 3: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a truck driver along with 487 bottles of phensedyl in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Nazrul Islam, 40, a resident of Gopalpur Upazila in Tangail.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Masud Rana said the elite force members seized a truck with the syrup at Ahmedpur Bus Stand at around 6pm and detained its driver Nazrul.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Baraigram Police Station, the ASP added.

















