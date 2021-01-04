Video
Two persons found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Chapainawabganj, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a young man from a fish farm in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday      morning.
The deceased was identified as Nahid Arafat alias Ringku, 24, son of retired NSI official Mallick Abdul Jabbar of Mallickpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Asaduzzaman said Ringku was missing for a week.
A general diary was lodged with the PS in this connection.
Later, his body was found at a fish farm in the area in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ringku might have been strangulated to death.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.   
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor child, who was missing for two days, from toilet tank of Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital in the district town at around 7:45 pm on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Raihan, 3, was the son of Md Sujan, a resident of Masjidpara Mohalla in the municipality.
Quoting deceased's family members, Sadar Model PS OC Mojaffar Hossain said Raihan went missing at around 3pm on Thursday.
The family informed the matter to police on Friday night.
Checking CCTV footage of different areas of the district town, Sadar and Detective Branch (DB) of Police found Raihan in a lap of a person in a footage of the hospital.
Later, they recovered his body from inside of the tank in the hospital.
Following this, DB police arrested Nayan, 12, from his house near Arambag area in Chapainawabganj Municipality on Saturday night in connection with the abduction and killing of the minor child, the OC added.


