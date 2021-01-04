Textbooks distributed among 1.78 lakh students in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Jan 3: Like every year, textbooks were distributed among 1,77,900 students of primary and secondary schools in the district on Friday on the first day of the New Year .

All the government and private institutions, including Panchagarh BP Government High School, started distributing textbook at around 10am following health safety measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic situation.

District Primary Education Officer Shaheedul Islam said the textbooks were sent to every educational institution so that students can collect textbook from their respective institutions.















