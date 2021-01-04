Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021
Home Countryside

Three persons murdered in three districts

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Bogura and Jashore, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: A young man was beaten to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Nurul Alam, son of late Abdul Hakim, was a resident of Purba Sikdar Para Village under Islamabad Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the deceased's brother Gura Mia and one Dayal Kanti De were at loggerheads over money. As a sequel to it, Nurul Alam was beaten up at around 10:30am. Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.
However, police arrested a person with the help of locals in this connection.
Eidgaon Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Abdul Halim confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area.
BOGURA: A man was allegedly murdered by his friends in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Anwar Hossain Bulu, 38, son of late Mozammel Haque, was a resident of Jatamrul Village in Atrai Upazila of Naogaon.
Local sources said Bulu along with his seven friends came to the district town at night. After drinking alcohol at a hotel, they were returning to Atrai Upazila of Naogaon riding by microbus.
At that time, an altercation took place among them. As a sequel to it, the friends pushed Bulu under a running truck in Taghari area on the Bogura-Natore Highway in Nandigram Upazila, which left him dead on the spot.
Later, the deceased's family members handed over his two of friends Ariful and Islam Hossain to police when they carried the body to Bulu's house and claimed it was an accident.
Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram Police Station Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.   
JASHORE: A man was stabbed to death by his nephew over land dispute in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mukter Ali, 60, a resident of Agrhabhulat Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mamun, nephew of the deceased, stabbed his maternal uncle with a lethal weapon in the afternoon over land dispute, leaving him dead on the spot.
Navaran Circle Additional Superintend of Police Jewel Imran confirmed the incident.


