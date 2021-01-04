

Onion import from India resumes through land ports

SATKHIRA: Import of onion from India begins after remaining suspended for long three and a half months.

Following the withdrawal of ban on export by the Indian government, some 290.80 metric tons (MT) of onion arrived from India through the Bhomra Land Port in Sadar Upazila of the district in just two and a half hours on Saturday.

As many as 11 large trucks loaded with onion entered Bhomra Land Port of Bangladesh from Gojadanga Land Port at Basirhat of West Bengal in India between 4pm and 6:30pm. However, no duty of the imported onion was taken.

Bhomra Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association's treasurer Maksud Khan said though 30 trucks with onion were scheduled to arrive at Bhomra Land Port on Saturday, only 11 trucks came.

"We expect that 50 to 60 trucks will arrive with onion on Sunday," he said.

Bhomra Land Port Revenue Officer Akbar Ali said 11 trucks loaded with onion arrived from India between 4pm and 6:30pm at the land port. The trucks brought 290.80 MT of onion. However, no import duty was taken from these onions.

Akbar Ali said the government withdrew duty on import of onion in the wake of unusual price hike of onion in the country's markets during the height of coronavirus pandemic. The decision is still in force, he added.

It may be mentioned that the Indian government imposed ban on export of onion on September 14 last year. Later, the ban was withdrawn on November 29. Following the withdrawal of ban, it was for the first time that the first shipment of 290.80 MT of onion arrived in the country from India on Saturday.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: After three and a half months of ban, onion import from India through the Sonamasjid Land Port in the district has resumed.

On Saturday afternoon, onion-laden trucks entered the port. It was confirmed by Panama Port's Manager Mainul Islam.

He said, onions reached on Saturday by four trucks, and several more onion-loaded trucks are waiting in the Mahdipur Land Port of India to enter.

On September 14, India imposed the ban.

Accordingly, Bangladesh's onion import from India became suspended.

On December 28, the onion export restriction was lifted by India's Commerce Ministry of India with effect from January 1.











After three and a half months of ban, onion import from India has been resumed in land ports in Satkhira and Chapainawabganj on Saturday.SATKHIRA: Import of onion from India begins after remaining suspended for long three and a half months.Following the withdrawal of ban on export by the Indian government, some 290.80 metric tons (MT) of onion arrived from India through the Bhomra Land Port in Sadar Upazila of the district in just two and a half hours on Saturday.As many as 11 large trucks loaded with onion entered Bhomra Land Port of Bangladesh from Gojadanga Land Port at Basirhat of West Bengal in India between 4pm and 6:30pm. However, no duty of the imported onion was taken.Bhomra Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association's treasurer Maksud Khan said though 30 trucks with onion were scheduled to arrive at Bhomra Land Port on Saturday, only 11 trucks came."We expect that 50 to 60 trucks will arrive with onion on Sunday," he said.Bhomra Land Port Revenue Officer Akbar Ali said 11 trucks loaded with onion arrived from India between 4pm and 6:30pm at the land port. The trucks brought 290.80 MT of onion. However, no import duty was taken from these onions.Akbar Ali said the government withdrew duty on import of onion in the wake of unusual price hike of onion in the country's markets during the height of coronavirus pandemic. The decision is still in force, he added.It may be mentioned that the Indian government imposed ban on export of onion on September 14 last year. Later, the ban was withdrawn on November 29. Following the withdrawal of ban, it was for the first time that the first shipment of 290.80 MT of onion arrived in the country from India on Saturday.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: After three and a half months of ban, onion import from India through the Sonamasjid Land Port in the district has resumed.On Saturday afternoon, onion-laden trucks entered the port. It was confirmed by Panama Port's Manager Mainul Islam.He said, onions reached on Saturday by four trucks, and several more onion-loaded trucks are waiting in the Mahdipur Land Port of India to enter.On September 14, India imposed the ban.Accordingly, Bangladesh's onion import from India became suspended.On December 28, the onion export restriction was lifted by India's Commerce Ministry of India with effect from January 1.