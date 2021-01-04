Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
Home Countryside

Farmers profit from taro farming at Dumuria

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Jan 3: Farmers of 14 unions in Dumuria Upazila of the district have shifted to taro cultivation as they got bumper yield of the vegetable.
Earlier, the cash crop of the upazila was betel leaf. Now the farmers are receiving training on cultivating all types of crops and vegetables.
According to Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Office sources, high quality taro has been cultivated in 100 hectares of land.
Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Md Mosaddek Hossen said farmers of different villages have cultivated taro in different demonstration plots in 40 ha of land. The soil of this region is fertile and suitable for taro cultivation. Yet farmers cannot grow taro commercially.
"We are giving advice on taro farming with developed technological knowhow," he informed.
A farmer Abu Hanif Morol of Khornia area in the upazila said, "We did not know how to grow taro. At present, we have cultivated taro taking advice from UAO."
He referred to his last year's good profit, saying, "I had cultivated taro in 30-decimal land. This year, I have cultivated it in 50 decimals. I hope this year's profit will be higher."
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of the agriculture department Nikhil Babu said, if the yielding is good, each taro attains weight from five to 15 kg. In the market, per kg taro sells at Tk 35 to 40.
Taro cultivator Manindra of Bharatia Village said, this year, he has cultivated taro in 40-decimal land, and is expecting bumper yield.
Another Anwar of the same village said, he has cultivated taro in 48-decimal land, and been prompted by good profit and low cost.
UAO Mosaddek Hossen said 800 saplings of taro can be planted in each bigha of land, and the production stands at 100 maunds.
In a visit, bumper yield potential was found in different taro fields.


