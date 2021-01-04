Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Noakhali and Chuadanga, in four days.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: An elderly man was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Milon Mia, 65, son of late Yusuf Ali, was a resident of Kamarkhal Char Hati Village under Kalkalia Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Milon came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home in the area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Jagannathpur Model Police Station Md Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.  
NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Md Ala Uddin, 36, son of Abdur Razzak, was a resident of Gangchil Village under Char Elahi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ala Uddin came in contact with a live electric wire while irrigating his paddy field at noon, which left him dead on the spot.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.
CHUADANGA: A young man was electrocuted in the district town on Thursday night while celebrating New Year.
The deceased was identified as Faijul Mandal, 35, son of late Taj Uddin.
Local sources said Faijul came in contact with a live electric wire while attempting to connect an electric line for a picnic in Sumirdiya area at around 10pm, which left him critically injured.
He was taken Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40th founding anniversary of Gouripur Press Club
Students of Fazilatunnessa Madrasa at Fulbari yet to get new books
Truck driver held with phensedyl at Baraigram
Two persons found dead in two districts
Textbooks distributed among 1.78 lakh students in Panchagarh
Three persons murdered in three districts
Onion import from India resumes through land ports
Farmers profit from taro farming at Dumuria


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft