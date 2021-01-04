Three electrocuted in three districts

Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Noakhali and Chuadanga, in four days.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: An elderly man was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Milon Mia, 65, son of late Yusuf Ali, was a resident of Kamarkhal Char Hati Village under Kalkalia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Milon came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home in the area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Jagannathpur Model Police Station Md Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Md Ala Uddin, 36, son of Abdur Razzak, was a resident of Gangchil Village under Char Elahi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ala Uddin came in contact with a live electric wire while irrigating his paddy field at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: A young man was electrocuted in the district town on Thursday night while celebrating New Year.

The deceased was identified as Faijul Mandal, 35, son of late Taj Uddin.

Local sources said Faijul came in contact with a live electric wire while attempting to connect an electric line for a picnic in Sumirdiya area at around 10pm, which left him critically injured.

He was taken Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





















