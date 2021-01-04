Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Bhola and Gopalganj, in two days.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Riaz, 18, son of Motin Farazi of Ward No. 4 under Dakshin Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Dhali Market area at around 2pm, which left Riaz dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohananda Hawlader, 55, a resident of Baniarchar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a pickup van hit Mohananda while he was crossing a road in Talbari area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Basir Nobo Kumer confirmed the incident.



















