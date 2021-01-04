344 crime incidents in November in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 3: A total of 344 crime incidents occurred in 14 police stations (PS) of the city and upazilas of the district in November, 2020.

Of these, 45 crime incidents were committed in four PSs of Barishal City and the remaining 199 ones took places in 10 other places of the district.

Seven of these crimes were murders including two in BMP area, and remaining five were in other places. With six in the BMP area, 41 women were tortured. The remaining 35 were violated in upazilas. The drugs-related crime incidents were 112. Of these, 70 were committed in BMP area, and remaining 42 in upazilas.

Out of 14 children tortured cases, 13 ones occurred in BMP area, and one in district police area. A total of 14 thefts occurred.













