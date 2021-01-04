Two ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists

Two persons including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Natore, in three days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A madrasa student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Akram Hossain, 22, was the son of Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of Shauratali Village under Polashtali Union in the upazila. He was a student of a madrasa in Boyakur Duttapara area.

The deceased's family sources said Akram went to sleep at his room on Saturday night. As he did not respond the following morning, the family members broke the door of his room and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Basia Khatun, 22, was the second wife of Abdul Hai Bishu of Satail Village under Chandai Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Basia hanged herself with a scarf at home following an altercation with her husband over family issues.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS SI Mohammad Shahidullah confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











