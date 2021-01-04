

Substandard materials used in building cyclone shelter at Patharghata

It was alleged, the constructing firm STK Enterprise started using low-quality materials in the multi-purpose cyclone shelter at Haritana Islamia Chhalehia (Hasemia) Etimkhana Madrasa. It was admitted by sub-contractor of the firm Md. Saleh.

In 1944, Haritana Islamia Chhalehia (Hasemia) Mdrassa was established at Patharghata Sadar Upazila. It was damaged by Cyclone Sidr in 2007. To resume education activities, a shabby woody room was raised.

Later, in cooperation with Shaukat Hasanur Rahman Riman, MP, a building for the cyclone shelter was allocated.

In May, 2018, a tender was invited by the Patharghata Project Implementation (PIO). STK Enterprise got the work order. Over Tk 2 crore was allocated officially to finish the work.

The construction of the building began by June in 2019. But it was not completed within even 24 months despite the stipulated 12 months. Anomalies were detected in the beginning. The work was suspended. Later, after many talks, the work was resumed. So far, the construction has been stopped for five times on the same charge. Locals like Jakir Munsi, Qyum, Abul Kalam, Saddam, Bellal Sardar and Humayun Munsi said, "Seeing anomalies in the beginning, we had informed the upazila chairman. But, on the contrary, the contractor sued us with extortion charge."

Upazila Chairman Mostafa Golam Kabir came to the site, and he stopped the work. Later, the contractor managed all others to re-start it.

Union Chairman Jahangir Hossain said, "Talking with highest authorities, I have stopped the work for more than one time. We want the cyclone shelter to be built properly."

When asked, Madrassa Superintendent Md. Ruhul Amin denied it.

Contractor Taohidul Islam said, "The way the cyclone shelters are built in other places, we have done it the same way."

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Ariful Islam said, after knowing the anomalies, the contractor was asked to remove the brick concretes.

















