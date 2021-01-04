Roof collapse claims 18 lives

MURADNAGAR, Jan 3: Eighteen people have died and some are injured after roof of a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar city collapsed due to rain on people who came to attend a funeral.

Of the dozens of people under the rubble, 38 have been rescued. Some people are feared trapped while the rescue operations are still on. Local police and fire department are present at the site.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot. Several people have been admitted at hospitals. -NDTV









