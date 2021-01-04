Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:57 AM
Gunmen kill 11 miners in Pakistan

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

QUETTA, Jan 3: Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan have killed at least 11 workers at a remote coal mine, officials said on Sunday.
The victims of the attack in Baluchistan province were from the minority Shiite Hazara community.
"Dead bodies of the 11 miners have been taken to a local hospital," Khalid Durrani, a government official in the area, told AFP.
Ethnic Hazara make up most of the Shiite population in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan -- the country's largest and poorest region, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.
They are often targeted by Sunni militants, who consider them heretics, though it was unclear why the attackers targeted the coal mine specifically.    -AFP


