Broadcaster Larry King ‘in hospital with Covid’

Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:57 AM
Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3: Veteran broadcaster Larry King, 87, has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to US media.
Sources close to his family told ABC News and his former employer CNN that he has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week. King, whose career spans over 60 years, has won multiple accolades, including two Peabody Awards and an Emmy. He has faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks. Representatives for King have not publicly commented on his hospital treatment, and details of his current condition are unclear.
"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source told CNN.
King's admission to hospital was first reported on 1 January by entertainment outlet Showbiz 411, which noted that he was being treated in isolation and was unable to receive family visits.
The talk show host rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, on the commercial network Mutual Broadcasting System.    -BBC


