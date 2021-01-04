Video
Olmo fires RB Leipzig top of Bundesliga

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BERLIN, JAN 3: RB Leipzig dislodged Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table Saturday as Dani Olmo's second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win at Stuttgart.
"It was really good for me and the team to start the year with a win," Olmo told DAZN. With European champions Bayern at home to strugglers Mainz on Sunday, Leipzig took the chance to go a point ahead as Olmo fired through the legs of Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
Stuttgart's Swiss shot-stopper had earlier pulled off some heroics by using his foot to save a Emil Forsberg first-half penalty attempt.
Leipzig also wasted a golden chance when Amadou Haidara fired wide just after the break.
With 23 minutes left, Spain midfielder Olmo finally got the breakthrough, finishing a move he started after Leipzig had moved the ball across the Stuttgart penalty area.
"The first half was good, the second was better we were clearly the dominant team."
Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen blew the chance to take first place after stumbling to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt which saw them drop to third as the league resumed after a two-week break.    -AFP


