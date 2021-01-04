Mulder sparks Sri Lankan collapse

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 3: Fast bowler Anrich Nortje claimed career-best figures of six for 56 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 157 all out on the first day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa were 22 for no wicket at tea.

Sri Lanka were reasonably placed at 71 for one after winning the toss, with Kusal Perera striking an aggressive 60. They came within 20 minutes of surviving the always-tricky day one pre-lunch period at the Wanderers with minimal damage before all-rounder Wiaan Mulder sparked a calamitous collapse.

The left-handed Perera struck 11 boundaries, punishing anything loose against the fast bowlers but the medium-paced Mulder slowed his momentum with a maiden over. With the first ball of his next over, Mulder had Perera caught at gully. -AFP







