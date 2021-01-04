Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned

Kieran Powell's non-inclusion in the West Indies squad for the forthcoming tour of Bangladesh has irked the Nevis Cricket Association in Charlestown.

The selectors have named the players for the Bangladesh tour, where three ODIs and two Test matches will be played in January and February.

"Kieran Powell has met every aspect of the criteria for selection. He was the leading run scorer in the last Super 50 and he successfully passed his fitness test. The Nevis Cricket Association will vigorously represent Kieran until this matter is resolved", the president of the association Carlisle E. Powell, speaking exclusively, said.

"It is unacceptable that a player of international pedigree such as Kieran Powell - a player that has scored multiple centuries in Bangladesh where the West Indies are touring next - continues to be overlooked for selection into the West Indies teams. It is even more objectionable that the West Indies Chief Selector, Roger Harper, does not fact-check before making inaccurate and disparaging comments regarding Powell's fitness to justify his non-selection when Powell passed the required fitness test six months ago and scored more runs than anyone else in the West Indies regional Super 50 tournament at an average of 58.22. Fitness tests and performance of players qualifying for the West Indies team appear to only apply to some players and not to others, which sets a rather questionable precedent", player's managing agent Emma Everett, speaking exclusively added.











